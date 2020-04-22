QCash (QC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. QCash has a market capitalization of $64.18 million and approximately $249.98 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

