QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 32.8% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $393,835.95 and approximately $161,063.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

