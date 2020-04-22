Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $299,292.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

