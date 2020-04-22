QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 11.1% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $20.33. QuarkChain has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.04645813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,348,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

