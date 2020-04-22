Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 10,400 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $89,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.88.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock traded down $31.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. 6,648,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.14. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.