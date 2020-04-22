Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. 4,242,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

