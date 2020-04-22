Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $128,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. 5,065,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

