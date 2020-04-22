Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

CMI traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. 785,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

