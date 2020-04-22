Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $89,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,565. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.