Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 15,810,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

