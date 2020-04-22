Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 39,600 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.11.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

