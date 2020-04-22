Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) vs. Deutsche Bank (NASDAQ:DB) Critical Analysis

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

33.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Deutsche Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Deutsche Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 7.31% 4.34% 0.54% Deutsche Bank -15.54% -8.21% -0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Deutsche Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.01 $3.43 million N/A N/A Deutsche Bank $38.72 billion 0.33 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -2.00

Randolph Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Randolph Bancorp and Deutsche Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Bank 6 6 1 0 1.62

Deutsche Bank has a consensus price target of $7.01, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Deutsche Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management. The company's CIB segment offers financial market products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. This segment also offers commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; and trade finance and securities services. Its PCB segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit and financing products; mid-cap related products; customized wealth management and investment solutions consisting of discretionary portfolio management, investment advices, and currency and deposit services; start-up and structured financing; interest rate and currency management services; and postal and non-banking services. This segment also offers financing solutions, such as real estate, single-stock, and aircraft financing; and mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO, private placements, private and public investment solutions, structured lending, and trading and hedging products. In addition, the PCB segment provides wealth structuring, wealth transfer, and philanthropy services. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,425 branches in 60 countries. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.