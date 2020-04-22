Raymond James & Associates Acquires 128,575 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $206,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

