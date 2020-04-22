Raymond James & Associates Acquires 328,056 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of United Parcel Service worth $274,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. 1,627,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

