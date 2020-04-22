Raymond James & Associates Acquires 52,145 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $110,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 238.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 126,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,993,000 after buying an additional 161,954 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258,414. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.