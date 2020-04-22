Raymond James & Associates Acquires 986,005 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Gold Trust worth $101,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 207,493 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 10,905,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,536,166. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

