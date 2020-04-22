Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $93,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,932,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,348,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 777,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 380,010 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 17,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,479. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

