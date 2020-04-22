Raymond James & Associates Buys 52,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $450,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. 98,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,943. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

