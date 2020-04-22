Raymond James & Associates Buys 71,345 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of United Technologies worth $108,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

