Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $98,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 2,834,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

