Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $154,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,028. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

