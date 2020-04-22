Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Unilever worth $103,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 201,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,283. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.