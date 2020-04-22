Raymond James & Associates Has $109.81 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $109,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.