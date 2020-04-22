Raymond James & Associates Has $117.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $117,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.