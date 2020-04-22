Raymond James & Associates Has $118.58 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.76% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $118,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,880. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.