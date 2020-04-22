Raymond James & Associates Has $123.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $123,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. 533,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

