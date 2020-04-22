Raymond James & Associates Has $137.77 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of Target worth $137,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

