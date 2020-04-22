Raymond James & Associates Has $148.52 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $148,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. 297,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

