Raymond James & Associates Has $91.26 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $91,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $15.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,248. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average of $310.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

