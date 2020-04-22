Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $96,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. 45,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

