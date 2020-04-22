Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 21.61% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $767,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,511. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

