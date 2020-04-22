Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $97,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 1,001,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,249. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

