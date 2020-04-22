Raymond James & Associates Purchases 222,468 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.88% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $333,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

