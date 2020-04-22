Raymond James & Associates Purchases 364,489 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,937,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,992,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,798 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.