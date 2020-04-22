Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Becton Dickinson and worth $158,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

