Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 413.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after buying an additional 4,864,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,874,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,322.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 321,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,640,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 161,491 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

