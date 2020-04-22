Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $100,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,866. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.