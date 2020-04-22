Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $140,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.