Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $184,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Broadcom by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.09. 2,117,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.02. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.