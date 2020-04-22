Raymond James & Associates Sells 113,596 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of L3Harris worth $139,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.95. 389,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

