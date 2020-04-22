Raymond James & Associates Sells 120,881 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,881 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $481,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. The stock had a trading volume of 608,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

