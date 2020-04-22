Raymond James & Associates Sells 68,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $100,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.02. 28,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

