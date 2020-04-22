Raymond James & Associates Sells 94,350 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $114,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

PNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,299. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.