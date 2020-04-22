Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,836 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

