Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 6,441,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,028. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

