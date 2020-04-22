Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $39.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $39,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.90. 7,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,804. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

