Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 3,293,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

