Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

