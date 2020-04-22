Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

