Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,824 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boeing worth $44,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

BA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. 10,922,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,536,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

